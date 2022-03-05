The Dominican government guarantees Ukrainian accommodation, food and transport

The Government announced yesterday that it would cover the accommodation costs of Ukrainian tourists stranded in the country due to the armed conflict that their nation is undergoing with Russia.

A communication states that during a meeting of the Cabinet of Tourism, measures were taken to guarantee lodging, food, local and international transport and telecommunications to the citizens of Ukraine.

“As a result of the effort, rooms were placed in hotels in Puerto Plata, which will apply a solidarity fee for 15 days to residents in Ukraine visiting the Dominican Republic from the first of January until the end of this month,” the document states.

Tourism will cover costs.

According to the text, the cost of food and lodging will be covered in full by the Dominican Government, through the Ministry of Tourism.

It also points out that ‘tourists who are in other hotels, who for several days collaborate with their stay, will be transferred, from their current location, to the hotels identified in the Puerto Plata area, including total transportation costs.

The Government reported that after the 15 days, tourists who have not been able to leave the Dominican Republic will be transferred to the Olympic Village and other shelters, where they will have lodging and food, through the economic canteens.

As part of the measures, the communication notes, they also agreed that Ukrainians who have loved ones or other means of accommodation available abroad, the TUI airline promised to coordinate and cover the costs of humanitarian flights to make transfers to countries closer to Ukraine.

Collection Center

The Ukrainian consulate set up a collection centre to receive aid and send it on humanitarian flights.

Extension permission

The Tourism Cabinet reported that Migration will extend the validity of the tourist card for 30 days, at no cost.

Does not apply to residents

The authorities stressed that those who reside here, with a regularized status or not, do not apply and that they must follow the procedures established in the laws.