Dominican Republic leader speaks to the nation tonight

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader will speak to the nation this Monday, reported the Presidency Sunday night.

The president’s speech will be at 9:00 p.m.

The president’s message will be broadcast through various media, including radio and television networks, as well as the social networks of the Presidency, the entity said.

The Presidency did not specify the issues to be discussed by the president, but in the current context, it could include the impact on the nation of the Ukraine crisis, after the Russian invasion.