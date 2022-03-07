EU hasn’t cut aid to Haiti

Santo Domingo-..El The European Union (EU) has not suspended aid to Haiti, but it does have it in a sort of “hold” due to the insecurity that exists there.

The EU ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Katja Afheldt, explains how Europe sees the short-term future of the neighboring country and the border.

“I don’t know if you have more questions on this topic but I want to ask something else. Changing the tone a bit, we saw that there was a group of ambassadors on the border with Haiti, how do you see the situation on that front?

“The idea of ​​that visit was to get a first impression of the border area and, above all, of the relations in the border area. We had two days of important visits, such as the Dajabón binational market and the free zone project.”

“Those projects are important and their success is important and they are issues that we support.”

“That is why we work with free zones and others to lower the border a little, to create very good solutions,” she said.

Katja added that another conclusion is that we were impressed with the intensity of the business relationships at the micro level. “The number of those crossing from each side is impressive.”