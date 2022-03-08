A deadly Dominican brew: Discovery, Los Trinitarios

Santo Domingo.- The Justice c Ministry reveals that the cybercrime network dismantled by Operation Discovery is also affiliated with the notorious gang “Los Trinitarios”.

Los Trinitarios is an international criminal organization made up of Dominicans to which most of the bloody cases registered in Spain are attributed.

The prosecution establishes that among the 38 involved in the investigation, which has been under their control since July 2020, there are members of Los Trinitarios, “many of them have been deported from the United States of America, others have criminal records in the country, as well as their constant link to individuals who sell drugs in the city of Santiago.”