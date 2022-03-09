Dominican Republic-based cyber crooks scammed American seniors

Santo Domingo. – The cybercrime network busted by Operation Discovery defrauded US citizens, essentially over 60 years of age, through telephone calls, the Public Ministry establishes in its filing for pretrial detention.

As “cybercriminals,” experts in technology and who speak the English language, the prosecution body indicates that to perpetrate the scams they adopted the caller ID spoofing technique or caller ID spoofing.

Spoofing consists of usurping an electronic identity to hide one’s own identity and thus commit crimes on the Internet.

It’s a kind of scam in which a criminal disguises an email address, name, phone number, text message, or website URL to display and convince a target that they are interacting with a known and reliable source.