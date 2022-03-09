Downpours continue in much of the country, flood alerts

Santo Domingo, D.R.

For this Wednesday, the National Meteorology Office (Onamet) forecasts the continuation of downpours due to the incidence of a trough that will be manifesting with moderate to heavy rains, accompanied by electrical storms and gusts of wind, especially by the end of the afternoon.

Likewise, according to the agency, the cloudiness will be increased at night, and the cloudiness will begin to increase slightly over the northwest, north, northeast, southeast, Central Cordillera, and border areas of the country.

Due to the rainfall, Onamet forecasts that it will continue for the next 24 hours. Therefore, Onamet activates the meteorological alert levels for these seven provinces:

Espaillat, Santiago, Samaná, Monsignor Nouel, Mirabal Sisters and Greater Santo Domingo, with green alert. While the provinces of Puerto Plata, La Vega and María Trinidad Sánchez, remain on yellow alert.

In another order, the entity communicated in its weather report that the temperatures will feel pleasant and cool, especially during the night and early morning.

For tomorrow Thursday, the trough will remain over the country, maintaining favorable conditions to produce clouds accompanied by downpours that could be of moderate-intensity, electrical storms, and isolated gusts of wind over the regions, northeast, southeast, Central mountain range and the northern part of the border area.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 28°C and 30°C (82-86°F), while the minimum will remain between 19°C and 21°C (66-70°F).