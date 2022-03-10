11 charged in Dominican lottery fraud to stay in jail

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry presented a formal accusation on Wednesday night against the 11 involved in the fraudulent draw registered on May 1 of last year in the National Lottery.

After depositing the accusation in the Fourth Court of Instruction of the National District, the prosecutor Andrés Mena, of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), highlighted the strength of the file.

“We have filed an accusation against the 11 involved in Operation 13, which is the fraud against the National Lottery and the gambling banks that occurred on May 1, 2021, as you know,” he told journalists at the Ciudad Nueva courthouse.