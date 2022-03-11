About 10% of the population have kidney problems

Santo Domingo, DR

As World Kidney Day was commemorated yesterday, specialists and national entities advocate the need for prevention early diagnosis and continue promoting a culture of organ donation among Dominicans.

They estimate that between 8 and 10% of the population has kidney problems in the country and that a large part of those who suffer from it are unaware of their condition, so they do not receive adequate treatment in time.

The National Institute for Transplant Coordination (INCORT), Dr. Fernando Morales Billini, highlighted the need to promote organ donation in the Dominican population.

He recalled that transplantation is the best option to save or improve the quality of life in those who already suffer from terminal kidney disease.

In a press document, INCORT indicates that it joins this celebration with the interest of raising awareness about the high and growing burden of kidney disease throughout the world and the need to establish strategies for its prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment. Suitable.

It highlights that mortality related to kidney disease continues to rise each year and is projected to be the fifth leading cause of death by 2040.

This year, whose motto is “Kidney Health for All,” aims to create awareness in society about the importance of kidney health and doctors in their key role in detecting and reducing chronic kidney disease.