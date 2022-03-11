Another major bust in Dominican Republic’s 2nd city

Santiago.- Once again the city of Santiago de los Caballeros was the center of actions against money laundering.

This Thursday, the authorities executed Operation FM, during which they arrested businessman Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada, who is designated as the head of the network dedicated to laundering money from drugs.

Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada, who is the son of a former Immigration official in Santiago and a prosecutor from that city, was not the only detainee.

Unofficially, the information is handled that six other people were arrested

Most of the raids were carried out in Santiago, at the Unico Car Wash Auto Detailing establishment, owned by Pérez Tejada.

Also searched were the Caimito Mesa y Asociados accounting office, and the residential Oasis.

The authorities have reported that the detainees (most of them still unidentified) will be brought to justice in the next few hours. In fact, for the case, seven people were interrogated at night and then sent to the jail in Santiago.