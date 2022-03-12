Deaths from dengue infection rise to 7

53% of new cases of the disease are recorded in men. The mortality from dengue in the country is 1.28%.

Santo Domingo, DR

Two new deaths and 83 new probable dengue cases entered the epidemiological surveillance system in one week, bringing the number of deaths to seven and 544 cases linked to this disease, which is transmitted to people by the bite of a mosquito that grows in clean water.

Official records indicate that in epidemiological week seven, which registers dengue notifications up to February 19, 68 probable cases of dengue were written for a cumulative total of 544, and seven deaths are recorded, two more than the previous week, the six, when the system reported five deaths and 471 cases of the disease.

The cases captured in the first seven weeks of this year of this endemic disease exceed 156% of those registered in the same period last year. 50% of the cases registered in the last week of notification have been identified in the municipalities of Santiago, Santo Domingo de Guzmán, Santo Domingo Norte, Santo Domingo Este and San José de Ocoa. The report indicates that the male sex most affected the previous week with 53% of the reported cases. Dengue mortality is 1.28%. However, the report highlights that the reported deaths have not yet been audited by the clinical audit committee established for these purposes. Regarding malaria, another vector-borne disease, five cases were confirmed in week seven, four in men and one woman aged between 23 and 45 years. The cumulative number of cases up to that time was 25 cases, of which 68% correspond to the focus of San Juan and Los Tres Brazos, for a cumulative incidence of 1.73 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Those figures represent a 41% reduction compared to the same period in 2021.

Yesterday, the director of the Center for the Prevention and Control of Diseases Transmitted by Vectors and Zoonoses (Cecovez), Dr. Manuel Tejada, reported that they are carrying out targeted interventions to eliminate breeding sites through the different Provincial Health Directorates and that for the next week a national day begins that will extend until May.

COVID

Low incidence.

Meanwhile, the incidence of the Covid-19 virus in Dominican territory continues to decline.

Positives.

Yesterday, the system reported 66 positive cases, with a daily positivity of 4.05% and the last four weeks of 2.12%.

Laboratory.

According to bulletin 722, the system registers 337 active virus cases, and in the last 24 hours, 2,613 samples were processed.