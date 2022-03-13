Trough affects the occurrence of rains

Santo Domingo, DR

A trough located in the northwest of the country affects the atmospheric conditions of the country, generating rains in Greater Santo Domingo and other localities.

According to the National Meteorological Office forecast, in addition to the trough in the generation of rains, the east wind will also increase.

Showers will be moderate at times and accompanied by thunderstorms and gusts of wind. They will occur over different locations in the northeast and southeast regions, including Greater Santo Domingo, the northwest, the Cordillera Central, and the border area.

Temperatures will be pleasant at night and early in the morning, especially in the mountain areas and valleys in slightly cool coastal regions.