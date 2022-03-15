The United States lowers its travel alert for the Dominican Republic to level three

Santo Domingo, DR

The U.S. government reported that it lowered the alert level for travel to the Dominican Republic from level 4 to level 3, citing that the country has “a high level” of coronavirus.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a level 3 Travel Health Advisory for the Dominican Republic due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in the country,” read part of the statement.

The document also urged U.S. citizens to reconsider the idea of moving to Dominican territory.

However, should they decide to proceed with their travel plans, they recommend consulting the U.S. embassy website, following CDC guidance; being aware of their surroundings; not physically resisting any attempt of robbery, and not showing signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive watches or jewelry.

Decrease

At the end of last January, the U.S. State Department issued a level 4 travel alert to the Dominican Republic due to the “incidence of coronavirus and citizen insecurity.”

Regarding the latter, they highlighted that crimes committed in the country are violent, such as armed robbery, homicides, and sexual assaults.

They also highlighted “the wide availability of weapons, the use, and trade of illicit drugs and a weak criminal justice system contribute to the high level of crime on a broader scale.”