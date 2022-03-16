Dominican tale; from rags to riches

Money Laundering

Santo Domingo.- Like the other defendants, the amount of money that Dyna Madison Noguera Polanco placed in the national financial sector without having a job or commercial activity that justified the legality caught the attention of the Justice Ministry: RD$43 million over a period of five years.

According to a report from the Superintendence of Banks (SIB), Noguera Polanco, accused in the FM “More to Come” case of money laundering, has 18 savings accounts in various banking entities, as well as 26 credit cards and 11 loans.

According to the filing, abruptly and without a logical explanation, Noguera Polanco increases her income as of 2016, without any legal activity registered beyond her jobs.

She went from having a salary of RD$4,000 to receiving cash deposits in her accounts of RD$3.5 million (US$660,000), to which was added the acquisition of vehicles that “because of their cost, are far from the economic profile that they should have.”