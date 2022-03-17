Lottery chief wants to reign in betting parlors

Santo Domingo.- “The Dominican National Lottery has carried out hard work and a long process to advance in the regularization of the betting parlors (bancas), through coordination with the concessionaires and members of that sector, programming technicians and in developing a sworn statement that each owner of those businesses will have to present.”

It said the affidavit must be made by the owners of lottery banks before the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII) to validate the data.

This Wednesday morning was the last meeting of the computer technicians of the DGII, the Lottery and the Directorate of Casinos, of the Ministry of Finance, explained the general administrator of the National Lottery, Teófilo Quico Tabar, who stressed that the technicians they informed him that everything is ready to open the process.

Tabar maintained that the sector was summoned for Tuesday so that the process is declared open. He revealed that he is requesting the Ministry of Finance, through a resolution, to empower the Directorate of Casinos to close the transmission of draws, for the reason that there are sectors that believe they are above good and evil and above the law.

Bank owners will have to declare the time they have been operating, those that have some difficulty with the DGII and those that are operating illegally and based on that they will validate the data and it will be the Monitoring Council that will deal with difficulties between banks for reasons of distance and others.