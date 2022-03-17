These are the levels of travel alerts issued by the U.S. to its citizens

In the case of the Dominican Republic, it was at level 4, and on the 14th of this month, it was downgraded to level 3.

Santo Domingo, DR

The United States issues thousands of travel alerts to its citizens, depending on different factors in the destination country that threaten their safety.

These are level 1, which indicates that Americans should take precautions; level 2, to increase preventive measures; level 3, which means a high level of risk to travel, to reconsider; and level 4, not to travel to that country.

In the case of the Dominican Republic, it was at level 4, and on the 14th of this month, it was downgraded to level 3.

The last alerts issued by the United States to its citizens are related to the coronavirus and citizen insecurity.

March 2, 2021

“There is a level 3 travel alert recommending that U.S. citizens reconsider travel to the Dominican Republic due to health and safety measures and conditions related to COVID-19.”

October 16, 2021

“There is a level 2 travel advisory recommending U.S. citizens take increased precautions when traveling to the Dominican Republic due to COVID-19 related conditions.”

Subsequently, due to a spike in coronavirus cases, the United States raised the alert level to 3. “There is a level 3 travel advisory recommending U.S. citizens reconsider travel to the Dominican Republic due to COVID-19.”

This was in place until January 25, when the highest alert was issued for Americans not to travel to the country.

“The U.S. State Department raised the travel alert for travel to the Dominican Republic, increasing it to level four, due to the “incidence of the coronavirus and citizen insecurity.”