CEMDOE launches innovative patient portal

Santo Domingo, March 2022.- With the purpose of providing a comprehensive service and offering more facilities to patients, the Medical Center for Diabetes, Obesity and Specialties (CEMDOE) made available to its users a web platform that allows them to consult virtually the results of the laboratory tests and the reports of images and diagnostic studies.

Entering the cemdoe.com website, in the upper right part, you will find the MiCEMDOE option where patients, with their record number or email, will be able to view the results of laboratory tests, sonography, x-rays, tomography, resonance, densitometry, mammography, in addition to the reports of diagnostic support studies in cardiology, carried out in the center.

Referring to MiCEMDOE, Horacio Marino, director of operations at CEMDOE, said: “innovation is part of our center, we have a comprehensive care model focused on safety, quality and patient experience. In addition, we have state-of-the-art technological equipment and highly trained professional, technical and auxiliary personnel to provide a better service.”

In addition, he indicated that in CEMDOE they are looking for alternatives to offer facilities to patients and thus reduce the gaps in care derived from the fragmentation of health services.

Thanks to the fully digitized and innovative service model, through CEMDOE’s Electronic Medical Record (EMR), doctors will also have access to the results of the tests that their patients perform at the center.

On the cemdoe.com website, patients can also schedule their appointments and consult the multiple specialties that the center makes available to citizens.