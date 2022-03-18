Dominican Republic denies mass deportations

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic defended itself this Thursday against complaints of human rights violations against migrants, especially those who are from Haiti and of Haitian descent.

Josué Fiallo, Dominican ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), affirmed that there are no mass deportations of pregnant migrant women in the country, as denounced at the public hearing of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR).

Fiallo explained that when there are specific cases, the protocols of the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) prevent the deportation of pregnant women.

The diplomat assured that deportation only occurs when it is medically safe for the mother and the baby.

The Dominican representative argued that the situation of deteriorating governance and violence in Haiti motivates its citizens to seek basic services in other counties.

“This inability of the Haitian State to meet the needs of its citizens is a co-responsibility of the international community.”