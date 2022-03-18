The Dominican Republic is in position 69 of the happiest countries in the world

Santo Domingo, DR

This Sunday, March 20, World Happiness Day is celebrated and, like every year, a world report lists which were the happiest countries.

The “World Happiness Report” indicates that the Dominican Republic is in position 69, four points happier than 2020.

According to the report, the Dominican Republic is happier than the Latin American countries Bolivia (71), Paraguay (73), Peru (74), and Ecuador (76).

Costa Rica is the happiest Latin country, ranking 23rd, followed by Panama (37), Brazil (38), Guatemala (39), Chile (44), Nicaragua (45), Mexico (46), El Salvador (49). ), Honduras (55), Argentina (57), and Colombia (66).

The least happy Latin American country, according to the report, is Venezuela, which is at number 108.

While the least happy in the world is Afghanistan, which ranks 146th.

The points evaluated to know if a country is happy are the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), life expectancies, the freedom to make decisions, and the perception of corruption.

Finland continues to top the ranking, being one of only five Nordic countries to make the top 10.

The report says that perceived levels of corruption fell in all regions except Latin America and Eastern Europe.

In the past decade, trends of sadness and worry have grown in Latin America, South Asia, the MENA region, and sub-Saharan Africa.