US donates drugs to Dominican HIV patients

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Plan of the President of the United States for the Relief of HIV-AIDS (Pepfar) donated to the Ministry of Public Health five types of antiretroviral drugs for the treatment and prevention of this disease, with the aim of continuing to improve the quality of life of Dominican patients with the pathology.

The information was released this Thursday through the ministry’s social networks.

The delivery ceremony was headed by the Minister of Health, Daniel Rivera, who thanked the international agency for its support to the country. The exact amount of medicines received or the distribution routes was not specified..