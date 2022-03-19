The demand for Covid-19 tests rises

Most of the anticovid tests currently being done are antigen tests.

Of the 2,373 beds enabled for patients affected by Covid-19 yesterday, only 126 were occupied, 5%.

Santo Domingo, DR

Tests against coronavirus remain in high demand, despite the reduction in cases that have been maintained in March, with only 2,084 positives.

A tally of bulletins #713 from day one to #729 offered by the Epidemiology Directorate of the Ministry of Public Health shows that in the first 18 days of the month, 62,094 samples were processed.

Most of the tests are antigenic and related to the number of people traveling daily from the Dominican Republic to countries that require a negative covid sample, processed less than 24 hours before boarding the plane, as is the case of the United States.

An example is that bulletin #729, from Friday, details that out of 4,675 samples processed, 3,992 are antigenic and only 683 PCR. That report recorded 173 positive cases.

Deaths experienced a considerable reduction compared to other months, with the report of five deaths from 4,370 to 4,375.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations of coronavirus-affected persons are at one of the lowest levels during the pandemic, as positivity stood at 4.86%. However, on day 14, it was at 2.6%.

Of the 2,373 beds available for covid patients, only 126 are occupied for 5%.

Of the 585 beds in intensive care units, there are 24 patients in a delicate state for 24%, and 20 are connected to ventilators for 4%,

The situation at Las Americas

The bulletin states that 2,666,176 have died in the Americas, with 480 new deaths. The number of registered cases is 149,304,673, of which 114,244 are new.

The increase in the number of Covid-19 cases currently recorded in some Asian and European countries is evidence that the world situation concerning the virus continues to have great uncertainties. A scenario of an increase in cases must always be on the epidemiological radar of nations. This is how Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager for Covid-19 of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), responded to a question from LISTÍN DIARIO during the virtual press conference that the organization is holding on Covid-19 from its headquarters in Washington, United States.

He said that it should be taken into account that the global and regional situation on Covid-19 still has uncertainties and that there are large countries where there are increases in cases.

However, he added that the impact of these increases in cases varies significantly from country to country and the number of infected, deaths, and age groups.

EL SALVADOR

Fourth dose

President Nayib Bukele announced on Friday that El Salvador has made available the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines for all persons over 12 years of age, which will also be available for foreigners regardless of their migratory status.

The president stated this in his official Facebook account and explained that, like the other doses, “this one is completely voluntary and is available for all Salvadorans and foreigners.”