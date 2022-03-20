Investigation reveals Cesar the Abuser ordered murder of David Ortiz

The investigation commissioned by David Ortiz to clarify the attack he was the object of in 2019 revealed that Cesar Emilio Peralta (Cesar the Abuser), who planned and ordered his death, revealed the baseball player, according to reports published by the Boston Globe.

Ortiz was shot in the back at an amusement center in Santo Domingo, in the Dominican Republic, in Greater Santo Domingo, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

The first versions of the incident indicated that the shot was aimed at the urban singer Secreto “El Famoso Biberón,” who was sharing with Ortiz and other people in a commercial establishment in the Zona Oriental.

The ex-ballplayer underwent emergency surgery at a local clinic and was later transferred to Boston. The bullet, which entered through the back and exited through the abdomen, affected several organs of the famous “Big Papi.”

The Cooperstown Hall of Fame inductee revealed that then Dominican Republic Attorney General Jean Alain Rodríguez called him at his home in Weston two months after the shooting and asked him to make a public statement supporting the mistaken identity theory.



Cesar Emilio Peralta, a.k.a. Cesar the Abuser, allegedly had David Ortiz killed because he disrespected him. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

According to his claim, sitting with him at the time were Prado, baseball agent Fern Cuza and Baerlein.

“We understood that the attorney general was trying to make (Peralta’s possible participation) disappear because if Peralta went down, a lot of people in the government were going to go down,” Prado said.

The shot was reportedly fired by one of two men traveling on a motorcycle. One of the assailants was beaten by civilians who were at the scene.