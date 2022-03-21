David Ortiz mum on attempted murder finding

Santo Domingo.- Former Major League Baseball player David Ortiz assured this Monday that he had “no comment” on the findings of the investigation carried out by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis for the incident in which he was shot in 2019.

“I have no comments, this is an investigation process and we are going to wait for the authorities to do their job,” said the Hall of Fame member, during an interview on the radio program for ZOL 106.5 FM.

Davis, who spoke to the American newspaper Boston Globe, stated that César Emilio Peralta (popularly known as “César the Abuser”) was the person who ordered Ortiz’s murder.

According to the former commissioner, Peralta felt disrespected by the Red Sox legend, so he put a bounty on the former baseball player’s head.

Shot

David was shot in June 2019 at the Dial bar in Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo province, an incident that the Dominican authorities described as a mistaken identity, since Ortiz, they say, was not the target of the attack.