Leonel affirms that “no one can bear” the cost of living

San Pedro de Macorís, DR

The president of the People’s Force, Leonel Fernández, pointed out in this city that the cost of living is too high and that “nobody can stand it” in the Dominican Republic. “Both here in San Pedro, as well as in the whole Republic, we are worried, legitimately worried, about the high cost of living. People come to me in anguish, telling me, look, comrade, this has reached a level where we can no longer eat bread and chocolate at home,” said Fernandez.

The phrase “nobody can stand it” became a refrain chanted by those present.

“The price of rice, no one can stand it; the price of meat, no one can stand it; the price of chicken, no one can stand it; the price of eggs, no one can stand it; the price of oil, no one can stand it; the price of cod, no one can stand it; the price of herring, no one can stand it; the price of transportation, no one can stand it; but to solve it La Fuerza del Pueblo,” concluded the president of this party.

Fernández, during his visit to the Sultana del Este, swore in dozens of leaders from other organizations who joined the Fuerza del Pueblo.