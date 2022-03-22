Country registers seven deaths due to dengue cases

Seven deaths due to dengue, a viral disease that affects more children, have been registered in the Dominican Republic up to week eight.

Likewise, the system registers 609 cases up to February 26th of this year. The General Directorate of Epidemiology evidenced the data in the report for week eight.

By that time, 69 probable cases of dengue were reported, of which 38%, that is, 26 out of 69, reside in the municipalities of Santiago, Santo Domingo Este, Santo Domingo Norte, and Santo Domingo Norte. Santo Domingo East, Santo Domingo North and San Pedro de Macoris.

During the last four weeks, from week 05 to week 08, 277 cases were reported, for a cumulative total of 609 cases.

A total of 233 samples have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory Dr. Defilló, of which 53% or 123 have identified the dengue virus.

Dengue is a disease under surveillance and mandatory notification that dramatically affects the population under 15 years of age.

It is endemic in the Dominican Republic, so it is recommended that the population keep their water tanks covered.

Last year at the same time, six people had died, and the number of cases to date was 236, which implies that up to week eight, the number of cases has doubled, indicating an outbreak.