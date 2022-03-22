Public Health reports 122 new positive cases in 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology issued Bulletin # 733 on this Tuesday, reporting 122 positive cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 4,702 samples have been processed—3,206 for the first time and 1,496 for follow-up of past cases. A total of 4,222 antigenic and 480 PCR tests were performed.

Daily positivity is 3.81%, and for the last four weeks, 1.15%. Case fatality continued at 0.76% weeks ago.

There are 427 active cases out of 577,476 recorded to date. A total of 572,674 have been recovered, and 2,624,846 have been discarded.

Occupancy

Hospital occupancy is at 5%, 116 beds occupied out of 2,373 available. In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 were occupied out of 585. And ventilators, 23 occupied out of 469.