Dominican Republic goes after stolen US$740.7M

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican State seeks to recover around RD$40.0 billion (US$740.7 million) in the government corruption processes that it is currently carrying out in Justice, against former public officials.

Through the Public Patrimony Recovery Team, a group of lawyers with a special delegation granted by the Presidency through decree 22-21, seeks to recover goods, values ​​and assets owned by the State in the hands of third parties due to illegitimate appropriation or under any title or operating means.

The ERPP is headed by Jorge Luis Polanco Rodríguez and four team coordinators: Claudia Álvarez Troncoso, Manuel Conde Cabrera, Rafael Rivas Solano and Fernando P. Henríquez, together with 27 lawyers, who seek to recover funds that have been diverted and who are in justice in Coral and Coral 5G, Antipulpo, Medusa and 13 operations.

In the Antipulpo case, the State seeks the restitution and compensation of the sum of RD$23.9 billion as fair compensation for the damages suffered. The main defendant is Juan Alexis Medina.

For the Coral and Coral 5G cases, RD$6.0 billion are claimed for the illicit.

The accused are Generals Juan Carlos Torres Robiou, Julio Camilo de los Santos Viola and Boanerges Reyes Batista, among others.

In the Medusa case, the State is pursuing the recovery of the sum of RD$9.2 billion and the main defendant is former attorney Jean Alain Rodríguez. Also for the Operation 13 case, more than RD$600 million are claimed for the fraud against the National Lottery.