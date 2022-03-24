Lead prosecutor says accused in Medusa case intimidate witnesses

Santo Domingo.- The chief prosecutor of the Specialized Prosecution of Administrative Corruption Office (Pepca), Wilson Camacho, expressed this Wednesday night that several defendants in the Medusa case, who are serving 18 months in pretrial detention for alleged acts of corruption against the State, call from jail to intimidate State witnesses.

“That is the basis for our request for an extension of four more months to continue investigating. We understand that it proceeds and that the court must uphold our request for pretrial detention,” he said.

“The investigation of the Public Ministry is based on 16 lines of investigation and more than 100 witnesses pending questioning, who have reported that they have been intimidated and called from prison so that they do not offer information to the Justice Ministry.“

After more than eight hours of debates, the judge of the Fourth Court of Instruction of the National District, Altagracia Ramírez, decided to adjourn the hearing for this March 29, while the mandatory review of defendants Jean Alain Rodríguez and Alejandro Forteza was pending.

Camacho argued that the intimidation from jail is under investigation and details cannot be released.