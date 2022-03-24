Measles vaccination in the coming days

The Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI) will start a vaccination day against measles, an infectious disease transmitted by human contact, during the first week of April. Dr. Mayra Lucía Vargas, director of the Program, offered the information.

The Dominican Republic has no measles cases, but there is an upturn of the disease in the Americas region, which means that vigilance is being maintained. Measures are being taken to avoid that even if there are imported cases, they do not affect the country’s children.

Covid-19 vaccine

He said that significant progress is being made regarding the vaccine for children under five to 11 years of age.

Some 128,000 minors have been immunized in the first dose, said the Vice-Minister of Collective Health, Dr. Eladio Pérez.

Some 27 thousand minors have been immunized regarding the second dose, said the official during the traditional press conference held every Wednesday.

Cases are favorable, and up to 14 thousand doses are administered daily.

He said that the Provincial Directorates are making progress regarding the house-to-house adult vaccination day.

In total, 5,908,262 people have been vaccinated with two doses, and with the third dose or booster, 2,281,557 citizens have been vaccinated.

More than 3,000 samples and only 105 positive cases for COVID-19.

The Ministry of Public Health and the General Directorate of Epidemiology reported on Wednesday in its bulletin 734 3,757 samples processed in 24 hours, of which only 105 gave positive results.

These samples were 2,613 for the first time, while 1,144 were for follow-up cases. Some 3,100 were by antigenic and 657 by PCR.

Currently, 442 active cases are reported, while the daily positivity is 4.02% and the case fatality rate is 0.76%.

Positivity for the past four weeks is 1.08%.