Notorious colonel in yet another scandal

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Defense (MIDE) recognized the existence of the certifications of the Retirement Board that indicate that the retired army colonel Pedro “Pepe” Goico does not have and “cannot give him a pension” for the time missing to complete 20 years of service.

In its conclusions, the MIDE asked the Superior Administrative Court (TSA) to accept the injunction request filed by Goico, and to exclude the Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Luciano Díaz Morfa, from the action because at the time of the events he was not an official.

The defense of the retired colonel argued that he is in a “legal limbo” because “he has never received a single penny” of the pension that corresponded to him after being removed from the military in 2004. He explained that in order to collect the money this he should have had 20 years in the service, but at the time of his retirement he had 19 years, 11 months and five days in the service.