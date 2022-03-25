Dominican Gov. fails to curb runaway spending

Santo Domingo.- Despite the government’s reduced expenditures on allowances and representation last year, it was unable to reduce the total weight of remunerations in public finances, since these, in the non-financial public sector (SPNF), increased at RD$33.5 billion (US$609.0 million) compared to 2020.

The NFPS covers the Central Government, local governments, non-financial autonomous and decentralized entities, non-financial public companies and public Social Security institutions.

The largest participation in remunerations was held by the Central Government, with 69.61%, followed in importance by decentralized and autonomous institutions with 23.48%.

The figures are contained in the report “State of income collection and investment,” corresponding to the fiscal period 2021, sent by the Executive Branch to Congress on March 16, and prepared by the General Directorate of Government Accounting of the Ministry of Finance, says the document of 282 pages.