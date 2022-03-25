Haiti and Dominican Republic shaken lately by medium intensity earthquakes

The island of Hispaniola, made up of the sovereign states of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, is crossed by a system of active geological faults that cause continuous earthquakes and exceed fourteen.

These place both countries at a high level of seismicity for earthquakes and tidal waves. Some are located on land and others in marine areas.

So far in 2022, the island’s seismic activity has been quite active, highlighting that from February 1 to date, there have been a total of 26 earthquakes greater than 3.6 on the Richter scale.

Of the total of 26 earthquakes that have occurred in these almost two months, 19 have had epicenter areas of the Dominican Republic, while another seven are on the side of Haiti.

These data were collected by the United States Geological Survey ( USGS ).

Dominican Republic

In the case of the Dominican Republic, the most recent occurred early this morning with a magnitude of 3.8 near Puerto Plata.

However, another 18 earthquakes that have occurred are:

4.2 on March 24 next to Ramón Santana

4.0 on March 22 maritime zone near Punta Cana

4.1 on March 21 next to Guaymate

4.0 on March 20 maritime zone near Punta Cana

4.1 on March 16 next to Guaymate

3.6 on March 9 maritime zone near Punta Cana

3.9 on March 8 maritime zone near Punta Cana and Boca de Yuma

3.7 on March 6 maritime zone near Punta Cana

4.0 on March 3 next to Salvaleón Higüey

3.9 on March 1 next to San Rafael del Yuma

3.9 on February 22 maritime zone near Samaná

4.0 on February 20 maritime zone near Punta Cana

3.9 on February 18 next to La Romana

3.7 on February 16 next to the Other Band

4.2 on February 10 maritime zone near Punta Cana

3.7 on February 10 maritime zone near Miches

3.8 on February 7 maritime zone near Punta Cana

3.6 on February 6 maritime zone near Punta Cana

3.8 on February 6 maritime zone near Punta Cana

Earthquakes between 1550 and 1900 on the island of Hispaniola.

Haiti

The earthquakes near Haiti have had as their central part of its maritime zone near the capital Port-au-Prince.

These are: