Megayacht searched in the Dominican Republic a Russia link?

Santo Domingo.– The US Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) carried out this morning a search of the megayacht Flying Fox which was scheduled to leave Don Diego port, in Sans Soucí, Friday afternoon.

Sources confirmed to Diario Libre that the Flying Fox would not leave the Dominican port today, although they did not detail what the investigation consists of.

The yacht docked in the Dominican Republic on Monday night, according to the Port Authority. The Flying Fox arrived in Santo Domingo from La Romana with a stay program from March 21 to 25 to stock up on food and fuel.

The craft is among the yachts wanted by the U.S., allegedly owned by Russian oligarchs.

Local media had reported earlier that tourists were traveling on the yacht