30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in 24 hours

The Ministry of Public Health, through the General Directorate of Epidemiology, reported this Monday 30 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the last 24 hours.

3,885 samples were processed through bulletin 739. Of those samples, 3,289 were for the first time and 596 were follow-ups.

Of the total, 3,310 were PCR and 575 antigenic. 188 active cases were registered, out of 577,910 registered in total. 573,347 people have been recovered, and 2,640,716 have been discarded.

Daily positivity is 0.91% and in recent weeks it is 1.10%. The lethality is 0.76%.

Occupancy is 5%, with 118 occupied beds out of 2,373 available. In the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) it is 4%, there are 25 occupied beds out of 585. The ventilators are occupied at 5%, 23 occupied out of 469.

The risk groups remain those under 20 years of age, pregnant women, health workers, people with hypertension and diabetes.