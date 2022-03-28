Dominican Gov. criticizes Russia, timidly

Santo Domingo.- Since last February 24 the Russian government announced a military incursion into Ukrainian territory, the reaction of Dominican President Luis Abinader was immediate and, in a public statement, he condemned that same day what he labeled as an unilateral aggression on the part of Russia.

His statement included a “strong call” for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and return to the negotiating table.

More than a month into the war, with thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people, many are the sanctions that Western governments have taken against Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.

The Dominican Republic, however, has been lukewarm in the sanctions against a country that provides it with more than 20% of the European tourists it receives each year. In 2021 alone, the country received 3.6 million tourists, of which 873,901 came from Europe. Those from Russia were 183,700.