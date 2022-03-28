Dominican Gov. criticizes Russia, timidly
Putin, Vladímir Putin Vladímir Putin (r) with José Manuel Castillo Betances. Dominican ambassador,
Santo Domingo.- Since last February 24 the Russian government announced a military incursion into Ukrainian territory, the reaction of Dominican President Luis Abinader was immediate and, in a public statement, he condemned that same day what he labeled as an unilateral aggression on the part of Russia.
His statement included a “strong call” for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and return to the negotiating table.
More than a month into the war, with thousands of deaths and millions of displaced people, many are the sanctions that Western governments have taken against Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.
The Dominican Republic, however, has been lukewarm in the sanctions against a country that provides it with more than 20% of the European tourists it receives each year. In 2021 alone, the country received 3.6 million tourists, of which 873,901 came from Europe. Those from Russia were 183,700.
Good, not our circus, not our monkeys. And Russia has alway been a good friend of the DR. THe Current president is what you could call a “pro-yankee” puting a lot of effort in keeping good relations with the US despite the constant bullying from washington.
Tradiationally the RD has been very suspicious about the US foreign policy (as we have been victim of US invasions twice) and we issually keep a neutral stand, the current administration seems to be changing that and insisiting in becoming an openly US flunky, a position not at all questionable but that radiates from a deep understanding of political pragamatism.