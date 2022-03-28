Dominican Gov. still holds Russian oligarch’s megayacht

Santo Domingo.- The United States Department of the Treasury asked the Dominican authorities to inspect the luxury yacht Flying Fox, within the framework of international cooperation between both nations and as part of the sanctions imposed against Russian oligarchs.

During the inspections carried out by the General Directorate of Customs (DGA), US$500,000 was seized from one of the passengers who managed to disembark from the yacht upon arrival at Puerto Don Diego, on the 21st of this month.

A source told EL DÍA that the Justice Ministry and DGA agents plan to carry out another inspection of the vessel, whose departure was scheduled for last Friday, but now it is unknown when it will be able to set sail.

Agents from the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have participated in the searches carried out inside the 131 meter-long vessel.