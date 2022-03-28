Land invaders affect owners in the Cibao area

Santiago, DR

The invasion of plots of land is another problem that affects many owners of such real estate in Santiago and other parts of the Cibao.

For several years, this has been a constant in the area and has left consequences of deaths and injuries due to clashes between rival gangs and landowners who claim what they say belongs to them.

The stories told by these people are diverse, while cases in which people dispute specific properties have been heard in the courts for years.

The merchant Jorge Flete said that he has a piece of land for two and a half tasks in the Hato del Yaque sector here, but that he left his brother in his care and, since he lives a little retired, he neglected himself after two months that he was not going to see him.

However, he narrated that when he decided to inspect his lot, to his surprise, he found a field of cassava, bananas, pumpkin, sweet potato, and other items.

But when locating the one who planted agricultural products on his lot, he refused to leave it, alleging that he had made an investment and was not going to lose.

“We had to wait for the invader to collect his crops so that he would leave the place and then he wanted money, arguing that he was taking care of it,” he emphasized.

Something similar happened to Georgina Santana Montero, a resident of the United States, who said she had a piece of land of 840 square meters in the Arroyo Hondo sector here.

“I left him in the care of a man, he had not come to the country for seven years, but when I returned, I found that his son had built a humble home on my property, where he lives with his wife and two children,” he said.

He stressed that since the man did not want to leave the area, they went to court, but they agreed to leave him the part where he built and that apart from that, he wanted another 30 meters for the patio, but that part was ruled out in the agreement.

DAMAGES

Gave ground.

“He took a part of mine from me, but I had no choice but to give him that part, his father intervened and told me to help him, I made myself flexible for him,” said Georgina Santana.

Invasion.

Fidelina Rodríguez recounted that she had a plot of land in Yagu¨ita de Pastor, but when she went to see it, she found two shacks on her land.