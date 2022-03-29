Another batch of vaccines is due tomorrow; add up to more than 700,000 doses in two months

Santo Domingo, DR.

In the Dominican Republic tomorrow, March 30, 354,240 vaccines expire, which would add to 708,480 those that expired in the last two months, which implies a cost of some 2,800 million dollars.

This loss occurs at a time when the Government is preparing to take the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to international arbitration for failing to deliver the batches of the contracted vaccines on time and trying to deliver them all together.

“We cannot now accept that they send us all the vaccines at this time because they have vaccines and they did not send them to us when we needed them,” argued President Luis Abinader.

The Dominican State signed the first contract for 40 million dollars with AstraZeneca to acquire 10 million anticovid vaccines in 2020, but it did not meet last year’s deliveries. The records say that less than 600,000 doses of this pharmaceutical have been applied in the country.

The vaccines to expire have not been specified.

The Ministry of Public Health did not specify which pharmaceutical companies correspond to the vaccines to expire.

The first batch expired last February, representing a 1.4% loss of inputs, so now it rises to 2.8% of the 26,290,000 that the Government has acquired.

What happens with expired vaccines?

The authorities incinerated the expired vaccine doses, complying with the established protocols.

These acquired in the country have varying expiration dates, ranging from six months onwards.

To date, 15,484,878 vaccines have been applied in the country, of which only 5,923,507 completed their two-dose schedule; 7,184,321 have a single dose, while 2,293,161 agreed to a booster dose.