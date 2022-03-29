Covid’s positivity is below one percent.

Santo Domingo, DR

Even though for two years, Greater Santo Domingo was the province with the highest hospital burden due to Covid-19, it currently only maintains 20 hospitalized patients, of which 16 are in private centers and four in public network hospitals.

The most significant number of patients with the disease remain hospitalized in the North Central health region, made up of the provinces of Santiago, Puerto Plata, and Espaillat, where yesterday there were 61 inpatients out of 118 reported by the system.

Of the 61 patients admitted for contracting Covid-19 and presenting complications in those provinces, 36 are in private health centers, according to the record of the official monitoring of admissions in the Covid-19 national hospital network, whose capacity has been dismantled gradually due to the low incidence of the virus currently in the country.

Only 30 new cases

Yesterday the country registered only 30 positive cases of the Covid-19 virus, reporting daily positivity at 0.91% and the last four weeks at 1.10%.

The number of active virus cases was placed yesterday at 188, and in the last 24 hours, 3,885 laboratory samples were processed.

The country registers a cumulative of 577,910 positive cases and a total of 573,347 recovered. The virus has been identified in 66,963 children under 20 years of age.

Two weeks without registering deaths

For nearly two weeks, no deaths from the disease have been reported, maintaining 4,375 deaths.

Yesterday 25 patients remained admitted to Intensive Care Units, of which 23 were under assisted ventilation.