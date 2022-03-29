Dominican Gov. still investigates megayacht

Santo Domingo.- Presidency spokesman Homero Figueroa, said Tuesday that the national institutions involved in the investigation into the Flying Fox megayacht submitted to the Justice Ministry the results of the search carried out on said vessel, which is docked at Don Diego port, San Souci.

Figueroa maintained that the yacht is detained, because the investigation is being carried out and called to wait for the results of the investigation.

“The corresponding national institutions involved in this process have submitted the results of the search to the Public Ministry, and it is then in the investigation phase in the Public Ministry, as has been the tradition of this government,” he said.

He said the Flying Fox “is in an investigation process, it is public that there was a joint collaborative action of North American organizations and national institutions to subject that yacht to investigation.”