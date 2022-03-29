Most of the country can expect showers

Santo Domingo.- .The Emergency Operations Center (COE) placed three provinces under yellow alert and another eleven in green due to possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as urban and flash floods.

The director of the COE, Juan Manuel Méndez, said the measure was adopted due to the effects of a frontal system located over the Dominican Republic and that it will generate moderate to heavy downpours at times, electrical storms and gusts of wind.

According to the weather report from the National Meteorological Office (Onamet), the rains will continue during the course of the afternoon and night as this system moves westward.