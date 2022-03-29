Santo Domingo.- The Water Cabinet put into circulation in the Ministry of Education “The Great Book of Water in Latin America,” in order to make citizens aware of the importance, supply and preservation.

The work, by the Xylem company through its Watermark program, was presented by the Minister of Education of the Dominican Republic (MINERD), Roberto Fulcar, during a ceremony held in the ministry, with the presence of representatives of the Cabinet del Agua, an initiative of the government of the President, Luis Abinader, which coordinates actions to conserve and guarantee this vital resource that is water.

During the act, Minister Roberto Fulcar said that the book “The Great Book of Water in Latin America” ​​will reach the 18 regions and the 122 Educational Districts of the country this year, impacting 8 thousand educational centers nationwide.

He pointed out that with the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), a cascade training will be carried out for the benefit of district technicians, educators and students.