The Great Book of Water in Latin America
Santo Domingo.- The Water Cabinet put into circulation in the Ministry of Education “The Great Book of Water in Latin America,” in order to make citizens aware of the importance, supply and preservation.
The work, by the Xylem company through its Watermark program, was presented by the Minister of Education of the Dominican Republic (MINERD), Roberto Fulcar, during a ceremony held in the ministry, with the presence of representatives of the Cabinet del Agua, an initiative of the government of the President, Luis Abinader, which coordinates actions to conserve and guarantee this vital resource that is water.
During the act, Minister Roberto Fulcar said that the book “The Great Book of Water in Latin America” will reach the 18 regions and the 122 Educational Districts of the country this year, impacting 8 thousand educational centers nationwide.
He pointed out that with the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), a cascade training will be carried out for the benefit of district technicians, educators and students.
Making the citizens aware of the importance, supply, and preservation of water is important. Yet, this education has to be extended and drilled into the minds of government, city planners, developers, and interested Ministries for them to make actions to maintain the resource.
It is too often the compulsive need and greed for uncontrolled development to build up the country to acquire revenue blinds the developers and government from protecting its much needed resources.
The tourist zone of the east will be lacking water reserves in the future because it fresh water table is decreasing and there are no engaged plans to bring piped in water in from Higuey.