Santiago Monorail will have the capacity to transport 20,000 passengers per hour

The monorail will directly impact more than 500,000 people, reducing transportation costs by 30%, reducing congestion, increasing productivity, and reducing environmental impact.

Santo Domingo, DR

The monorail to be built in the city of Santiago will have the capacity to transport 20,000 passengers per hour and at least 200,000 per day, thus reducing transportation costs by 30 percent.

This was detailed by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, when he led the first kick-off of this project, directly impacting the province’s transportation.

He also pointed out that the monorail will directly impact more than 500,000 people, reducing transportation costs by 30%, reducing congestion, increasing productivity, and reducing the environmental impact.

He said that the primary purpose of this work is to guarantee the well-being and mobility of the area’s citizens.

“The objective of this powerful investment we are making today is to establish a high quality and available public transportation service, interconnected with the Santiago Integrated Transportation System, reducing travel time and transportation cost by increasing accessibility and quality of life for users,” he said during his address.

He also emphasized that the Santiago Monorail, together with Line 1 of the Cable Car, integrates the most populated sectors and the central workplaces of the city.

He said that his government has “proposed to revolutionize the cities and impact the daily life of the people.”

The monorail is expected to be ready by the end of 2024, the President said during an interview on Hoy Mismo in January.

“The important thing is that someone is going to inaugurate it,” said Luis Abinader.