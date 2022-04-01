Seized Russian mogul’s superyacht swallows money in the Dominican Republic

(Update) Seized in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry proceeded this Friday to carry out a raid on the Flying Fox yacht as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering and arms trafficking.

The search is carried out under authorization no. 0094-March-2022, issued by the Coordination of the Investigating Courts of the National District, on the afternoon of March 31, 2022.

The Public Ministry made the request by virtue of a formal legal cooperation carried out by the United States of America, by virtue of the international agreements to fight crime and crime, signed by the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The forced dockage in which the super yacht Flying Fox is currently on the Dominican coast generates operating expenses that can exceed 45,000 dollars a day.

This was estimated by a source of Diario Libre who is knowledgeable about the maritime world and the handling of tour boats.

“They estimate that just in fuel, salary and food for the crew, the expenses are around US$35,000 a day, depending on the number of people occupying the yacht.”

Moreover the boat boasts a helicopter whose maintenance and use would cost at least 10,000 dollars a day, according to the calculations of the specialist in the area.