Meteorology forecasts passing showers today

SANTO DOMINGO – The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) forecast for this Sunday passing showers due to the incidence of a trough in the south of the country.

According to the Onamet, the rains will be more noticeable, especially towards the northeast, southeast, southwest, and the Central Mountain Range, being more frequent in the afternoon until the early night hours.

Tomorrow Monday, the trough will be moving away from the Dominican territory, but it is not excluded that the combination of the warm wind from the east/southeast and local effects (diurnal and orographic warming), will slightly increase humidity during the afternoon to produce passing showers, especially over the northeast, southeast, southwest and border regions.

National District: Slight cloud increases at times with passing showers.

Santo Domingo North: Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon with passing showers.

Santo Domingo Oeste: Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon.

Santo Domingo East: Slight increases in cloudiness at times with passing showers in the afternoon.

Greater Santo Domingo: Maximum temperature between 28 °C and 30 °C and minimum between 20 °C and 22 °C.

Summary: Weather pattern without significant changes… normal maritime conditions on the different coasts of our territory.