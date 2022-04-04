Most common infractions; no helmet, running the red light
Santo Domingo.- The most common infractions committed by Dominicans in 2021 include not wearing a protective helmet, disrespecting the red light and driving without insurance or without a license or with one of the two expired.
Not wearing a seat belt, speeding, using a cell phone while driving, obstructing traffic, the lack or loss of security measures and parking in prohibited places, complete the 10 most committed offenses during the past year of the 101 reported.
According to data from the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation (Digesett), in 2021, 1,522,201 contraventions were issued, more than double those registered in 2020, when 614,808 were reported.
Of course they are just looking to those who can paid ,if you drive a public car ( regular transportatio)you could drive with not seat belt,talking on the phone and run the red light and will never get a ticket cause they are afraid of the sindicated drivers, as well as not light trucks at night 5 guys in a bike and so on
Driving while intoxicated in the wrong direction on a one way street
The culture in DR is to ignore traffic lights and that won’t change until they start repossessing cars and bikes of those that ignore traffic lights