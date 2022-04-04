‘Octopus’ case trial starts today

Santo Domingo.- Judge Deiby Timoteo Peguero Jiménez will have the task starting this Monday of assessing the “hurricane of evidence” that the Public Ministry claims to have in order to bring Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez and the other defendants to trial in the framework of corruption dismantled through Operation Antioctopus.

The magistrate of the Seventh Investigating Court of the National District has arranged that the preliminary phase of the process will be heard in a hearing every Monday until it concludes.

Wilson Camacho, head of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) assures that, only in documentation, they have delivered “hurricane” of evidence against defendants to the court a device with 194 GB of information.

However, the judge must also weigh the supporting evidence presented by the defendants, headed by the brother of former president Danilo Medina, Juan Alexis Medina.