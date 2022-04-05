Heat stroke- Regarding Easter and high temperatures

Temperature rise due to physical activity, both recreational and competitive. It worsens when performed in an environment with high temperature and high humidity. However, when it is a competitive sport or intense and prolonged exercise can increase the core temperature in moderate environmental conditions. Children are susceptible to high temperatures and the sun.

When the person is not used to exercise and partake in an intense activity or when they are adapted to a low or moderate temperature and then exercise in a hot environment, they are exposed to heat exhaustion, exertional fatigue, or heat illness which is also related to inadequate hydration.

Signs of heat exhaustion are rectal temperature below 40 degrees Celsius, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, weakness, muscle cramps, and goosebumps. In these cases, excess clothing should be removed, and the person should be placed on their back and legs elevated. If the mental state is not altered, they can recover with the administration of sports solution beverages.

In recreational physical activity and sports, it should be recognized that neither the adequate intake of liquids nor rest will allow this person to exercise on the same day again. Therefore, it is necessary to acclimatize gradually and maintain good hydration for prevention. Hose baths, cold water towels on the neck, and the whole body are very good for cooling.

When the lack of acclimatization is associated with poorly trained people, exercise of more than one hour, high-temperature environments, high body mass index, or inadequate intake of calories and electrolytes, everything gets compounded, and a heat stroke can occur, a real emergency that requires rapid cooling.



Dr. Lina Vasquez.

This happens when the central or rectal temperature rises above 40 degrees Celsius and behavioral changes occur such as disorientation, convulsion, white eyes, inappropriate or irrational behavior, delirium, hot and humid or dry skin, vomiting, there may be increased breathing, urination, and spontaneous evacuation. In this situation, several organs are involved, such as the brain, heart, and kidneys.

The ingestion of cold natural drinks or with ice, without alcohol, is vital to help lower the body temperature in a hot environment. If it is during the sport, the beverage should contain electrolytes such as sodium and potassium and sugars. There should be hydration before exertion, every 20 minutes, and replenishing the losses during exercise. Using sunscreen, umbrellas, and light clothing of cool fabric helps avoid these health crisis events.