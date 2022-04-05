This quarter there is more Covid but fewer deaths

Santiago, DR

During the first quarter of this year, the country faced the highest wave of Covid-19 infections since the pandemic. During these first three months of 2022, a total of 156,177 new positives were confirmed by laboratory tests.

These positive diagnoses exceeded 75,946 those reported in the same period of 2021 when the system recorded 80,231 confirmed cases.

However, in mortality records, the first quarter of 2021 exceeded 2022 with 788 deaths. During the first three months of this year, the system reported 126 deaths due to Covid-19. According to epidemiological bulletins issued by the Ministry of Public Health, in the same period of 2021, 914 deaths were reported.

Epidemiological report number 654 of January 1, 2022, records an accumulated 421,953 positive cases; 4,249 deaths and 420 patients hospitalized in regular beds, 115 in intensive care, and 74 under ventilation, while as of March 31, those figures stood at 578,130 cases and 4,375 accumulated deaths and hospitalizations 110 in regular beds, 20 in intensive care and 20 on ventilation.

On January 1, 2021, the records showed a collected 172,965 cases, 2,416 deaths, 1,034 hospitalized in regular beds, 266 in ICU, and 144 under ventilation, while on March 31, the records showed 253,196 cases, 3,330 deaths, and 422 hospitalized in general beds, 154 in intensive care and 99 under ventilation.

At present

Yesterday, report number 746 of the General Directorate of Epidemiology reported 44 new positive cases and no new mortality due to Covid-19.

The new cases were detected in the National District, San Pedro de Macoris, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, La Altagracia, Santiago, Puerto Plata, La Vega, San Juan, Duarte and Santo Domingo.

Three thousand six hundred forty-six laboratory samples were processed in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity of 1.47% and 0.88% in the previous four weeks.