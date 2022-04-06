Dominican Gov. asks foreigners to update their status

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Immigration ordered that all foreigners, over 18 years of age, who have been granted a temporary residence card and permanent or definitive residence, from RT-2 to RT-9, must request an identity card from the Central Electoral Board (JCE), prior to compliance with all legal formalities.

The measure was approved by this agency through a resolution issued on March 15, 2022, signed by its director, Enrique García.

The provision exempts tourists, diplomatic officials and accredited consultants in the country who enter on an official mission.

Likewise, it orders that the resolution be communicated to the JCE, explaining that it is the body responsible for issuing the identity card, which grants a unique number to each citizen for identification.