Dominican Gov. has deported 792 pregnant Haitians
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has deported 792 pregnant Haitian migrants since it began in November 2021 with the expulsions of pregnant women. In addition, it has returned to Haiti 433 families with children under 18.
Diario Libre asked the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) for the data of these deportations with 2017 as the starting year. However, the DGM responded that from that period to October 2021 “there were no deportations of entire families or pregnant women.”
It said the deportations began in November 2021 and “are maintained to date.”
The deportations of pregnant Haitian migrants began when the Dominican Republic tightened its immigration policies due to the crisis of violence in Haiti, as announced by Dominican President Luis Abinader.
He called on the international community to act urgently to help the impoverished country.
The Dominican Republic that purports to be a Christian country? Christianity, expressing at its highest level, the right to life of the unborn. Nothing could be further from the teachings of Jesus Christ! – to expel pregnant women in need of sanitary deliveries. Selfish, Self-Serving, ‘We have the power to send you away’ mindset all adds up to one thing. RACISM! Another evil head on the two headed snake. Are you loving your neighbor as yourselves? What you do not fear today, you may find how really insignificant you are in the overall scheme of things.
I am white. My friends and I do not consider Dominicans White! Get that fact through your heads. Stop Dreaming! Pull your heads out of your azzes! God made us all different colors and you should love who you are and celebrate that every single day. Please stop trying to get into my skin. Focus on loving others, like your neighbors, and the world of good people will respect you more.
Hey @Sillyputty, I have to say that while reading this I see a lot of underlying issues that you may have to deal with internally, and I sincerely mean that with no disrespect, but your assertions & views of an ENTIRE nation and lack of understanding and empathy to the situation at hand speaks volumes. Couple of things here that I would like to address, if I may:
First, your claim that we (I’m Dominican) “purports to be a Christian country…… are Selfish, Self-Serving” You maybe coupling Perfection & Christianity as one and the same and I would hate to break it to you, it is not, actually they are polar opposite in the sense that Christians don’t strive to live a perfect life but rather come to understand that you will ALWAYS fall short of the grace GOD but in the face of that imperfection you have the opportunity to align yourself with his will. That being said, Yes its unfortunate, that these women who are seeking care are not receiving it but there is a larger issue at hand; that majority of the Haitian women who give birth at the hospital suffered from severe anemia, hemorrhages, hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, and numerous other infections which are both Jeopardizing the lives of the unborn child and the mother. Please look up the DominicanToday article “Haitian mothers in labor arrive very sick”. Also you should note that Leading up to November 2021 no pregnant Haitian woman was turned away. The recent action, although unfavorable and damning by you, is being taken because of an already depleting medical resources which are now impacting local residents and citizens (some who are Haitians by the way). So I ask you this question, what would be the responsible and Christian thing to do in your eyes, knowing your capability and resources? I sure hope its not, this life (a pregnant Haitian) is more important than that life (a citizen/residents).
Second, this one does not require to many characters….. “My friends and I do not consider Dominicans White” Great, so does over 85% of the Dominican population. In the last census, people in the Dominican Republic identify as either mixed race (which they recognize that they are not white but people of color), Black or Arab and only 13% of the population identifies as white. You can chose to look this up and confirm this yourself or you can continue to follow your own narrative its completely up to you.
Lastly, I don’t know if you are from the USA, Europe or any other super power country where things like healthcare, security and basic necessity are a given and taken for granted but before you go wagging your finger at an entire civilization, just take a moment to understand both the circumstances at hand and the impact of both actions and inactions in a situation such as this. That you for your insight.
This only proves how weak the government screening is of legal and illegal Haitian immigrants at the border.
Just wonder how many of these women were illegally brought across the border to work in Dominican industry and agriculture? Guess they were reported to Dominican authorities when they were far along in their pregnancies. Common results of this is they are not paid for their work and lose the opportunity of birthing in the RD. It is a scheme by the border mafias and dishonest companies to profit on illegal trafficking.