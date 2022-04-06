Dominican Gov. has deported 792 pregnant Haitians

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has deported 792 pregnant Haitian migrants since it began in November 2021 with the expulsions of pregnant women. In addition, it has returned to Haiti 433 families with children under 18.

Diario Libre asked the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) for the data of these deportations with 2017 as the starting year. However, the DGM responded that from that period to October 2021 “there were no deportations of entire families or pregnant women.”

It said the deportations began in November 2021 and “are maintained to date.”

The deportations of pregnant Haitian migrants began when the Dominican Republic tightened its immigration policies due to the crisis of violence in Haiti, as announced by Dominican President Luis Abinader.

He called on the international community to act urgently to help the impoverished country.